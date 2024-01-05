UCSB visits Jones and Cal Poly

UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10…

UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Quentin Jones scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 89-82 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs are 3-3 in home games. Cal Poly has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Gauchos are 0-3 in Big West play. UCSB has a 3-4 record against opponents above .500.

Cal Poly averages 65.5 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 75.4 UCSB allows. UCSB has shot at a 51.4% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder is averaging 11.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs. Kobe Sanders is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Ajay Mitchell is shooting 52.4% and averaging 20.3 points for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.