UCSB hosts Johnson and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (12-8, 7-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (12-7, 5-4 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the UCSB Gauchos after Ty Johnson scored 22 points in UC Davis’ 92-59 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Gauchos are 7-3 in home games. UCSB leads the Big West averaging 78.6 points and is shooting 51.4%.

The Aggies have gone 7-2 against Big West opponents. UC Davis ranks eighth in the Big West with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 5.0.

UCSB scores 78.6 points, 11.0 more per game than the 67.6 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anderson is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 11.5 points. Ajay Mitchell is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for UCSB.

Elijah Pepper is scoring 21.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 14.8 points, four assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

