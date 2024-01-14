UCLA hosts Washington following Wheeler’s 24-point game

Washington Huskies (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Washington Huskies (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the UCLA Bruins after Sahvir Wheeler scored 24 points in Washington’s 82-67 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Bruins are 4-4 in home games. UCLA has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 2-3 in conference games. Washington is second in the Pac-12 scoring 81.7 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

UCLA is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Washington allows to opponents. Washington averages 17.8 more points per game (81.7) than UCLA gives up (63.9).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is shooting 37.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bruins. Dylan Andrews is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 20.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Huskies. Wheeler is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 assists over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

