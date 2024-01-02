UCLA hosts Carlyle and Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford…

Stanford Cardinal (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on the UCLA Bruins after Kanaan Carlyle scored 28 points in Stanford’s 100-82 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bruins are 4-2 in home games. UCLA scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Cardinal are 1-1 in conference play. Stanford ranks third in the Pac-12 shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

UCLA averages 67.2 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 75.3 Stanford allows. Stanford has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adem Bona is averaging 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bruins. Will McClendon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 14.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

