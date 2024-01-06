UCLA hosts Cal following Tyson’s 23-point showing

California Golden Bears (4-10, 0-3 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

California Golden Bears (4-10, 0-3 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the UCLA Bruins after Jaylon Tyson scored 23 points in Cal’s 82-74 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 4-3 at home. UCLA scores 66.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 0-3 in Pac-12 play. Cal ranks eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

UCLA is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Cal allows to opponents. Cal scores 13.8 more points per game (75.7) than UCLA gives up to opponents (61.9).

The Bruins and Golden Bears meet Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Andrews is shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 10.7 points and 3.8 assists. Sebastian Mack is shooting 36.5% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Tyson is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

