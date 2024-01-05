UCLA hosts Cal after Tyson’s 23-point showing

California Golden Bears (4-10, 0-3 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (4-10, 0-3 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces the UCLA Bruins after Jaylon Tyson scored 23 points in Cal’s 82-74 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are 4-3 in home games. UCLA is 4-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Bears are 0-3 in conference matchups. Cal has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCLA is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Cal allows to opponents. Cal averages 13.8 more points per game (75.7) than UCLA gives up (61.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Dylan Andrews is averaging 10.9 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Tyson is scoring 19.9 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 15.8 points and 11.3 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

