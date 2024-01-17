UCF visits Texas after Abmas’ 32-point outing

UCF Knights (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (12-4, 1-2 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UCF Knights (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (12-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -8.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts the UCF Knights after Max Abmas scored 32 points in Texas’ 76-73 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Longhorns have gone 9-1 in home games. Texas is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 1-2 in Big 12 play. UCF has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas scores 77.7 points, 13.0 more per game than the 64.7 UCF gives up. UCF has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The Longhorns and Knights match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is shooting 46.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Longhorns.

Jaylin Sellers is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.