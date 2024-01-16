UCF visits Texas after Abmas’ 32-point game

UCF Knights (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (12-4, 1-2 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCF Knights (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (12-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas faces the UCF Knights after Max Abmas scored 32 points in Texas’ 76-73 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Longhorns have gone 9-1 in home games. Texas is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Knights are 1-2 in conference matchups. UCF is fifth in the Big 12 with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Ibrahima Diallo averaging 6.9.

Texas scores 77.7 points, 13.0 more per game than the 64.7 UCF allows. UCF has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The Longhorns and Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Dylan Disu is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

Jaylin Sellers is averaging 17.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

