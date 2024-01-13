UCF puts home win streak on the line against No. 18 BYU

BYU Cougars (12-3, 0-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-4, 1-1 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

BYU Cougars (12-3, 0-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-4, 1-1 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts No. 18 BYU aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Knights are 8-2 on their home court. UCF is fourth in the Big 12 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ibrahima Diallo averaging 2.1.

The Cougars are 0-2 against Big 12 opponents. BYU is 10-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UCF averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.5 per game BYU allows. BYU has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diallo is averaging 6.5 points, six rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Knights.

Noah Waterman is averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

