UCF hosts No. 3 Kansas after Dickinson’s 30-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at UCF Knights (9-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas plays the UCF Knights after Hunter Dickinson scored 30 points in Kansas’ 83-81 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Knights have gone 7-2 in home games. UCF ranks sixth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Jayhawks are 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

UCF averages 76.5 points, 10.1 more per game than the 66.4 Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Jayhawks match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 17.1 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UCF.

Kevin McCullar is shooting 48.4% and averaging 20.1 points for the Jayhawks. Dickinson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

