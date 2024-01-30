UCF hosts Missi and No. 18 Baylor

Baylor Bears (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-7, 3-4 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-7, 3-4 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Baylor plays the UCF Knights after Yves Missi scored 25 points in Baylor’s 105-102 overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Knights are 9-3 in home games. UCF ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ibrahima Diallo averaging 4.1.

The Bears have gone 3-3 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor ranks sixth in the Big 12 scoring 37.2 points per game in the paint led by Missi averaging 8.2.

UCF averages 71.9 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 71.1 Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Bears square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 10.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 35.2% over the past 10 games for UCF.

Ja’Kobe Walter is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Bears. Rayj Dennis is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.