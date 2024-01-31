UCF hosts Missi and No. 18 Baylor

Baylor Bears (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-7, 3-4 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Baylor Bears (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-7, 3-4 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Baylor visits the UCF Knights after Yves Missi scored 25 points in Baylor’s 105-102 overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Knights have gone 9-3 in home games. UCF scores 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Bears are 3-3 in conference games. Baylor ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Missi averaging 6.2.

UCF’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Baylor allows. Baylor averages 20.6 more points per game (85.1) than UCF gives up to opponents (64.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ibrahima Diallo is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Knights.

Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 15.2 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.