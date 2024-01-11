UCF erases 16-point deficit to defeat No. 3 Kansas 65-60

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylin Seller scored 18 points, Darius Johnson added 17 and UCF erased a 16-point deficit to…

Ibrahima Diallo broke a 57-57 tie with less than three minutes left with a hook shot over Jayhawks (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) star Hunter Dickinson. He then blocked a KJ Adams Jr. shot with 50 seconds left to help the Knights (10-4, 1-1) preserve the lead and score the program’s first Big 12 conference win.

Diallo had 13 points, five rebounds and a block to help anchor a UCF defense that forced eight turnovers and blocked four shots in the second half alone.

Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 16 points to lead Kansas. Dickinson had only 12 points and played 28 minutes because of foul trouble.

NO. 4 UCONN 80, XAVIER 75

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 19 points and Tristen Newton had 16 as UConn held off Xavier to win its fourth straight game.

Alex Karaban added 14 points and Newton finished with 11 assists for the Huskies (14-2, 4-1 Big East). Freshman guard Stephon Castle had 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Connecticut. Hassan Diarra scored 11 off the bench.

Quincy Olivari scored 24 points and Desmond Claude added 15 for the Musketeers (7-8, 1-3).

MISSISSIPPI STATE 77, NO. 5 TENNESSEE 72

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 23 points, including a 3-point play with 14.7 seconds remaining, to lead Mississippi State to a win over Tennessee.

The win marked Mississippi State’s first win over a Top 5 team since defeating Oklahoma in December 2002. The Vols are the fourth top five team to lose in the past 24 hours as No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas also were beaten.

Freshman Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State (12-3, 1-1 in SEC) with 25 points, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Dalton Knecht scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half for Tennessee (11-4, 1-1). Zakai Zeigler added 26 points for the Volunteers.

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 67, NC STATE 54

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 16 points and Harrison Ingram had a career-best 19 rebounds to help North Carolina take over in the second half and beat rival North Carolina State.

Freshman guard Elliott Cadeau added 11 points and six assists for the Tar Heels (12-3, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who grinded through a tough shooting night for both teams by finally stretching out a lead midway through the second half. UNC won despite shooting 38%.

Casey Morsell had 12 points and six rebounds to lead the Wolfpack (11-4, 3-1), who struggled offensively all night. N.C. State shot just 26.9% for the game, including 2 for 21 from 3-point range.

TCU 80, NO. 9 OKLAHOMA 71

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored a season-high 27 points and had nine rebounds as TCU beat Oklahoma, making the Sooners the fifth Top 10 team over two nights to lose to an unranked opponent.

Oklahoma (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) quickly erased a six-point halftime deficit when Javian McCollum hit two 3-pointers in the first 32 seconds after the break — the tying shot coming off a TCU turnover.

But the Sooners didn’t score again until almost four minutes later.

McCollum had 17 points to lead Oklahoma, while John Hugley had 14, Milos Uzan 13 and Jalon Moore 10.

Avery Anderson III added 15 points for TCU (12-3, 1-1). Jameer Nelson Jr. had 13 and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. 11.

BUTLER 69, NO. 11 MARQUETTE 62

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pierre Brooks and Landon Moore each scored 14 points, leading Butler to a surprising victory over Marquette.

Jalen Thomas had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-5, 2-3 Big East), who had lost three straight. Posh Alexander added 10 points, seven assists and five steals.

Kam Jones scored 20 points to pace the scuffling Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-3), who have lost two in a row. Oso Ighodaro had 12 points and nine boards.

Tyler Kolek, the reigning Big East player of the year, managed only two points and eight assists on 1-for-13 shooting.

NO. 13 MEMPHIS 107, UTSA 101, OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 25 points, including nine in overtime, as Memphis survived another close call defeating UTSA.

David Jones led the Tigers with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Nick Jourdain finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds as Memphis (14-2, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) won its ninth straight.

Jordan Ivy-Curry led UTSA (7-9, 1-2) with 28 points. Christian Tucker added 14 points and Chandler Cuthrell finished with 13 points.

NO. 15 WISCONSIN 71, OHIO STATE 60

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Max Klesmit scored all of his 18 points in the second half as Wisconsin won their fifth straight, rallying to beat Ohio State.

AJ Storr had 15 of his 17 points in the first half for the Badgers (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten).

Jamison Battle had another impressive performance for Ohio State (12-4, 2-3), pacing the Buckeyes with 18 points. Bruce Thornton had 13 despite missing his last four shots.

VIRGINIA TECH 87, NO. 21 CLEMSON 72

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored a career-high 32 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead Virginia Tech over Clemson, which has lost three consecutive games.

Ian Schieffelin led Clemson (11-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 15 points.

Tyler Nickel finished with career highs in points (24) and 3-pointers (5) for the Hokies (10-5, 2-2), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

