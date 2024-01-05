UC Riverside visits Long Beach State after Traore’s 30-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-9, 1-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (10-5, 2-1 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-9, 1-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (10-5, 2-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on the UC Riverside Highlanders after Aboubacar Traore scored 30 points in Long Beach State’s 89-82 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Beach are 3-1 on their home court. Long Beach State ranks third in the Big West with 14.6 assists per game led by Traore averaging 4.0.

The Highlanders are 1-2 in conference games. UC Riverside is ninth in the Big West scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 39.2%.

Long Beach State scores 80.6 points, 8.1 more per game than the 72.5 UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Long Beach State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 17.7 points for the Beach. Traore is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 10.6 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.