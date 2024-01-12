UC Riverside plays Hawaii, looks to end road losing streak

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-10, 2-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-7, 1-3 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-10, 2-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-7, 1-3 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside will try to break its five-game road losing streak when the Highlanders play Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 6-5 in home games. Hawaii scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 2-3 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is fifth in the Big West with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Kyle Owens averaging 5.1.

Hawaii averages 71.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 72.2 UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 69.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the 66.4 Hawaii allows.

The Rainbow Warriors and Highlanders match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Bernardo da Silva is averaging 12.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 63.8% over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

Isaiah Moses is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Highlanders. Owens is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

