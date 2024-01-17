UC Riverside plays CSU Bakersfield on 6-game road skid

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-11, 2-4 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-11, 0-5 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (7-11, 2-4 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-11, 0-5 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside travels to CSU Bakersfield looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Roadrunners are 4-2 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Highlanders have gone 2-4 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is ninth in the Big West scoring 68.9 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than CSU Bakersfield allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Modestas Kancleris is averaging 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Isaiah Moses averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Barrington Hargress is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.