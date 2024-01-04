UC Riverside hosts UC Davis after Hargress’ 26-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (7-6, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (7-6, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the UC Davis Aggies after Barrington Hargress scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 79-77 win against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Highlanders are 5-1 in home games. UC Riverside is fourth in the Big West with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jhaylon Martinez averaging 1.3.

The Aggies are 2-0 in conference games. UC Davis ranks eighth in the Big West with 12.5 assists per game led by Ty Johnson averaging 3.4.

UC Riverside scores 69.6 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 66.2 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 72.1 points per game, 0.3 more than the 71.8 UC Riverside allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Benjamin Griscti is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Elijah Pepper is shooting 44.8% and averaging 20.9 points for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.