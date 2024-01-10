UC Riverside hosts Sanders and Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-12, 0-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-10, 1-3 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-12, 0-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-10, 1-3 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits the UC Riverside Highlanders after Kobe Sanders scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 61-52 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Highlanders are 5-2 on their home court. UC Riverside averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mustangs have gone 0-4 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

UC Riverside averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UC Riverside gives up.

The Highlanders and Mustangs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is averaging 13.2 points and five assists for the Highlanders. Kyle Owens is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Sanders is averaging 18.8 points for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

