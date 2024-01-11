UC Riverside hosts Sanders and Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-12, 0-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-10, 1-3 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-12, 0-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-10, 1-3 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -9.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits the UC Riverside Highlanders after Kobe Sanders scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 61-52 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Highlanders are 5-2 on their home court. UC Riverside is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs have gone 0-4 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Riverside averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has given up to its opponents (46.5%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Highlanders. Kyle Owens is averaging 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

Jarred Hyder is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 10.8 points and 1.5 steals. Sanders is shooting 45.7% and averaging 20.3 points over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.