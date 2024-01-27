UC Riverside hosts Long Beach State in conference matchup

Long Beach State Beach (12-8, 4-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-13, 3-6 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 4…

Long Beach State Beach (12-8, 4-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-13, 3-6 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Moses and the UC Riverside Highlanders host Aboubacar Traore and the Long Beach State Beach in Big West play Saturday.

The Highlanders are 7-2 in home games. UC Riverside has a 6-12 record against teams above .500.

The Beach are 4-4 in Big West play. Long Beach State has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UC Riverside’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Kyle Owens is shooting 47.4% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

Marcus Tsohonis is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Beach. Traore is averaging 14.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

