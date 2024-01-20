UC Riverside hosts CSU Northridge following Jones’ 21-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-5, 4-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-12, 2-5 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-5, 4-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-12, 2-5 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the UC Riverside Highlanders after Keonte Jones scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 97-69 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Highlanders have gone 6-2 in home games. UC Riverside is fourth in the Big West with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Owens averaging 1.6.

The Matadors have gone 4-2 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is eighth in the Big West allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

UC Riverside is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 40.0% CSU Northridge allows to opponents. CSU Northridge averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UC Riverside gives up.

The Highlanders and Matadors face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is averaging 12.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Highlanders. Benjamin Griscti is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Jones is averaging 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Matadors: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

