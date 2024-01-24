UC Irvine visits Tsohonis and Long Beach State

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-6, 6-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (12-7, 4-3 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-6, 6-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (12-7, 4-3 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Marcus Tsohonis scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 79-71 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Beach are 5-1 on their home court. Long Beach State ranks fourth in the Big West with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 6.9.

The Anteaters are 6-1 in Big West play. UC Irvine averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Long Beach State averages 80.1 points, 14.4 more per game than the 65.7 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 75.6 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 77.6 Long Beach State allows.

The Beach and Anteaters meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tsohonis is averaging 17.8 points for the Beach. Aboubacar Traore is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 7.1 points and 5.9 assists for the Anteaters. Justin Hohn is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

