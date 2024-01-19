UC Irvine visits Pepper and UC Davis

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-5, 6-0 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-7, 6-1 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-5, 6-0 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-7, 6-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Elijah Pepper scored 27 points in UC Davis’ 67-65 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Aggies are 7-3 on their home court. UC Davis ranks seventh in the Big West with 12.9 assists per game led by Ty Johnson averaging 3.6.

The Anteaters are 6-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Davis averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine scores 9.8 more points per game (76.9) than UC Davis gives up to opponents (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 21.9 points and 1.6 steals. Johnson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Justin Hohn is averaging 14 points for the Anteaters. Derin Saran is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

