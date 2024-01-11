UC Irvine visits McClanahan and Hawaii

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-6, 1-2 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-6, 1-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -2; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after JoVon McClanahan scored 23 points in Hawaii’s 76-66 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 6-4 at home. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West with 12.9 assists per game led by McClanahan averaging 3.7.

The Anteaters have gone 4-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is third in the Big West with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 6.3.

Hawaii scores 73.0 points, 5.5 more per game than the 67.5 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine scores 11.1 more points per game (78.0) than Hawaii gives up to opponents (66.9).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Bernardo da Silva is averaging 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Justin Hohn is shooting 48.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Anteaters. Derin Saran is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

