UC Irvine visits Cal Poly following Sanders’ 32-point performance

UC Irvine Anteaters (15-6, 8-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-17, 0-9 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays the UC Irvine Anteaters after Kobe Sanders scored 32 points in Cal Poly’s 83-73 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Mustangs are 3-6 on their home court. Cal Poly is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Anteaters are 8-1 in Big West play. UC Irvine is fifth in the Big West scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Cal Poly is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% UC Irvine allows to opponents. UC Irvine has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc. Sanders is averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

Justin Hohn is shooting 46.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 61.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

