UC Irvine takes home win streak into matchup with UCSD

UCSD Tritons (11-6, 5-0 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-5, 5-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Anteaters face UCSD.

The Anteaters are 6-0 on their home court. UC Irvine is fifth in the Big West scoring 76.9 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Tritons are 5-0 against Big West opponents. UCSD is sixth in the Big West with 13.3 assists per game led by Hayden Gray averaging 3.4.

UC Irvine averages 76.9 points, 9.4 more per game than the 67.5 UCSD allows. UCSD averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UC Irvine gives up.

The Anteaters and Tritons match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Anteaters. Derin Saran is averaging 10.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

Bryce Pope is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Tritons. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.