UC Irvine hosts UC Davis after Pepper’s 31-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 3-0 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 3-0 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the UC Irvine Anteaters after Elijah Pepper scored 31 points in UC Davis’ 83-63 victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Anteaters have gone 5-0 at home. UC Irvine averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Pierre Crockrell II with 6.2.

The Aggies are 3-0 in Big West play. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

UC Irvine’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis scores 5.6 more points per game (72.9) than UC Irvine gives up (67.3).

The Anteaters and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Anteaters. Devin Tillis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Niko Rocak is averaging 5.1 points for the Aggies. Pepper is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.