UC Davis hosts UC Irvine following Pepper’s 27-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-5, 6-0 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-7, 6-1 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-5, 6-0 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-7, 6-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -2.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the UC Irvine Anteaters after Elijah Pepper scored 27 points in UC Davis’ 67-65 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Aggies have gone 7-3 in home games. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Pepper averaging 4.1.

The Anteaters have gone 6-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine leads the Big West with 16.7 assists. Pierre Crockrell II paces the Anteaters with 5.8.

UC Davis makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). UC Irvine averages 9.8 more points per game (76.9) than UC Davis gives up (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 21.9 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Ty Johnson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

Devin Tillis is averaging 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Anteaters. Justin Hohn is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

