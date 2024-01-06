UC Davis faces UC Irvine following Pepper’s 31-point game

UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 3-0 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 3-0 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -9.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the UC Irvine Anteaters after Elijah Pepper scored 31 points in UC Davis’ 83-63 win over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Anteaters are 5-0 in home games. UC Irvine is the top team in the Big West with 17.1 assists per game led by Pierre Crockrell II averaging 6.2.

The Aggies have gone 3-0 against Big West opponents. UC Davis scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

UC Irvine makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). UC Davis scores 5.6 more points per game (72.9) than UC Irvine allows to opponents (67.3).

The Anteaters and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 14.1 points. Derin Saran is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

Niko Rocak is averaging 5.1 points for the Aggies. Pepper is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.