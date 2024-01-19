Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UC Davis defeats CSU…

UC Davis defeats CSU Fullerton 67-65

The Associated Press

January 19, 2024, 1:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Elijah Pepper’s 27 points helped UC Davis defeat CSU Fullerton 67-65 on Thursday night.

Pepper also had 10 rebounds and three steals for the Aggies (11-7, 6-1 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson added 14 points, five rebounds and four steals while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the foul line. Niko Rocak shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Max Jones finished with 18 points and two steals for the Titans (8-10, 1-5). Tory San Antonio added 12 points and six rebounds for Fullerton. Beril Kabamba also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up