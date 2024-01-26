UAPB visits Southern following Williams’ 22-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8-10, 3-2 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-9, 3-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8-10, 3-2 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-9, 3-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the Southern Jaguars after Rashad Williams scored 22 points in UAPB’s 76-72 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Jaguars have gone 6-0 in home games. Southern is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Golden Lions are 3-2 in conference games. UAPB ranks eighth in the SWAC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Ismael Plet averaging 6.4.

Southern is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 48.4% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB scores 11.0 more points per game (83.8) than Southern allows to opponents (72.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tidjiane Dioumassi is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Jaguars. Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 20.9 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Southern.

Plet is averaging 6.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Joe French is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 81.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

