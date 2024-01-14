UAPB visits Prairie View A&M following Smith’s 28-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-10, 1-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-10, 1-2 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 6:30…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-10, 1-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-10, 1-2 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Charles Smith IV scored 28 points in Prairie View A&M’s 71-60 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Lions have gone 1-2 against SWAC opponents. UAPB averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by Rashad Williams with 3.9.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Prairie View A&M have averaged.

The Panthers and Golden Lions meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Nunley is averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Javontae Hopkins is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Kylen Milton is shooting 55.9% and averaging 18.7 points for the Golden Lions. Joe French is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

