UAPB plays Texas Southern on 6-game road slide

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-10, 0-2 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-10, 1-1 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-10, 0-2 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-10, 1-1 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB will attempt to end its six-game road losing streak when the Golden Lions play Texas Southern.

The Tigers are 1-1 in home games. Texas Southern has a 1-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-2 against SWAC opponents. UAPB allows 87.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Texas Southern is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points lower than the 48.9% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 9.7 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Rashad Williams is averaging 17.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Golden Lions. Joe French is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 79.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.