UAPB plays Florida A&M following Milton’s 20-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-10, 1-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Lions -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts the Florida A&M Rattlers after Kylen Milton scored 20 points in UAPB’s 70-67 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Golden Lions are 4-3 on their home court. UAPB has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Rattlers have gone 0-3 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

UAPB averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 9.4 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (48.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milton is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Golden Lions.

Keith Lamar is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Rattlers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

