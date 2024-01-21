UAPB hosts Bethune-Cookman following Williams’ 27-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-9, 3-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (7-10, 2-2 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-9, 3-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (7-10, 2-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Rashad Williams scored 27 points in UAPB’s 99-97 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Golden Lions are 5-3 in home games. UAPB averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 3-1 against conference opponents. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

UAPB scores 84.3 points, 9.4 more per game than the 74.9 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UAPB allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylen Milton is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Golden Lions. Williams is averaging 16.8 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Jakobi Heady is averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 81.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

