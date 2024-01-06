UAPB faces Alabama A&M following French’s 34-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Joe French scored 34 points in UAPB’s 125-75 victory over the Ecclesia Royals.

The Golden Lions have gone 4-1 in home games. UAPB is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-9 away from home. Alabama A&M is 0-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

UAPB is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 48.3% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game UAPB gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylen Milton is averaging 19.5 points for the Golden Lions. French is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Dailin Smith is averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 82.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 70.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

