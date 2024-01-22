UAB visits Charlotte following Patterson’s 20-point performance

UAB Blazers (12-6, 4-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (11-7, 5-1 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the UAB Blazers after Lu’Cye Patterson scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 56-44 victory against the North Texas Mean Green.

The 49ers are 8-1 on their home court. Charlotte averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Blazers have gone 4-1 against AAC opponents. UAB averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Charlotte is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% UAB allows to opponents. UAB averages 12.8 more points per game (76.9) than Charlotte allows to opponents (64.1).

The 49ers and Blazers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the 49ers. Patterson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Eric Gaines is averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Blazers. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

