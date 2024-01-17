UAB hosts Tulane after Cross’ 28-point game

Tulane Green Wave (11-5, 2-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (10-6, 2-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tulane Green Wave (11-5, 2-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (10-6, 2-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -2; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the UAB Blazers after Kevin Cross scored 28 points in Tulane’s 94-87 overtime victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Blazers have gone 6-3 at home. UAB is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Green Wave are 2-2 against AAC opponents. Tulane is third in the AAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Cross averaging 4.6.

UAB scores 77.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 78.7 Tulane allows. Tulane averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UAB gives up.

The Blazers and Green Wave meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is shooting 38.0% and averaging 12.5 points for the Blazers. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Cross is averaging 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 86.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.