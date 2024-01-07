UAB defeats South Florida 75-71

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 23 points in UAB’s 75-71 victory against South Florida on Sunday night. Lendeborg…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 23 points in UAB’s 75-71 victory against South Florida on Sunday night.

Lendeborg added 15 rebounds for the Blazers (10-5, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Alejandro scored 17 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the foul line. Efrem Johnson was 3-of-9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points. The Blazers picked up their sixth straight win.

Chris Youngblood finished with 17 points and two steals for the Bulls (8-5, 1-1). Selton Miguel added 17 points and three blocks for South Florida. In addition, Kobe Knox had 10 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Bulls.

