Tyson leads Cal against Oregon after 30-point outing

California Golden Bears (6-10, 2-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (12-3, 4-0 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -8; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the Oregon Ducks after Jaylon Tyson scored 30 points in Cal’s 82-78 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Ducks are 8-0 on their home court. Oregon is 11-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Bears are 2-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

Oregon’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 75.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the 71.4 Oregon allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad is averaging 14.8 points for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 16 points, 21 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for Oregon.

Tyson is averaging 20.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Bears. Jalen Cole is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

