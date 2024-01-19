Tyson leads Belmont against Bradley after 29-point game

Belmont Bruins (11-7, 4-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-5, 5-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Belmont Bruins (11-7, 4-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-5, 5-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits the Bradley Braves after Cade Tyson scored 29 points in Belmont’s 83-72 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Braves are 7-2 on their home court. Bradley scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Bruins are 4-3 against MVC opponents. Belmont is fifth in the MVC with 14.8 assists per game led by Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaging 4.1.

Bradley is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Belmont allows to opponents. Belmont has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The Braves and Bruins face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hickman is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Malik Dia is scoring 17.3 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bruins. Tyson is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

