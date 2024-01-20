Tyson leads Belmont against Bradley after 29-point game

Belmont Bruins (11-7, 4-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-5, 5-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (11-7, 4-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-5, 5-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -11.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits the Bradley Braves after Cade Tyson scored 29 points in Belmont’s 83-72 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Braves have gone 7-2 in home games. Bradley is 12-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bruins are 4-3 in MVC play. Belmont averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Bradley is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Belmont allows to opponents. Belmont averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Bradley allows.

The Braves and Bruins match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malevy Leons is averaging 12.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 16.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bruins. Malik Dia is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.