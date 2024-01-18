Tyson and Cal host Washington

Washington Huskies (10-7, 2-4 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (6-11, 2-4 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Washington Huskies (10-7, 2-4 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (6-11, 2-4 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the Washington Huskies after Jaylon Tyson scored 20 points in Cal’s 80-73 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Golden Bears are 5-4 in home games. Cal gives up 76.6 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 2-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Cal scores 75.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 75.0 Washington gives up. Washington averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Cal gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is averaging 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Jalen Cole is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

Moses Wood is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.1 points. Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.