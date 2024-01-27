Tyrese Proctor’s late free throws help No. 12 Duke hold off Clemson 72-71

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor hit two free throws with 1 second left to help No. 12 Duke hang…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor hit two free throws with 1 second left to help No. 12 Duke hang on to beat Clemson 72-71 on Saturday, barely averting the program’s first home loss to the Tigers in nearly three decades.

With his team trailing by one, Proctor raced up the court and ran into two defenders near the top of the arc before pushing inside the paint to draw a foul from Josh Beadle. Proctor ended up on the floor, the “Cameron Crazies” erupted in a relieved roar while Tigers coach Brad Brownell immediately ripped off his sportscoat as he turned back to his bench at the opposite end of the court.

Proctor calmly knocked down both shots for the lead, then Clemson failed to get off a shot with a desperation inbounds heave for star forward P.J. Hall.

Hall collided with Duke defender Mark Mitchell and both ended up on the floor as the horn sounded. Moments later, Brownell was giving the officials an earful and also pulled back Chase Hunter and Joseph Girard III from venting their frustrations at the final sequence at the officials.

Freshman Jared McCain had 16 of his 21 points after halftime for the Blue Devils (15-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), while Proctor had 18 points.

Hall had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (13-6, 3-5), including two free throws with 7.4 seconds left that had Clemson on the verge of only its fifth win ever in Cameron Indoor Stadium — with the last coming in the 1994-95 season.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers peaked at No. 13 in the AP Top 25 amid a 9-0 start, but they’ve lost momentum in January by losing four of six coming into Durham. They were on the brink of a huge boost for their postseason resume, including going up 69-65 on Hall’s two free throws at the 2:15 mark, but fell a play short.

Duke: The Blue Devils had a fight the whole way, including with Hall getting the better of a matchup of star big men with Kyle Filipowski (nine points on 2-for-8 shooting). Duke won despite being beaten soundly on the glass (42-33) and being outscored 15-0 in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers return home Tuesday to host Louisville.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit Virginia Tech on Monday.

