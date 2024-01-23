Tyrese Proctor’s career-high 24 points help No. 12 Duke bounce back and beat Louisville 83-69

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor scored a career-high 24 points, including 13 after halftime with several clutch baskets, Mark…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor scored a career-high 24 points, including 13 after halftime with several clutch baskets, Mark Mitchell returned from injury to add 20 with 12 rebounds and No. 12 Duke outlasted Louisville 83-69 on Tuesday night.

Seeking a rebound from an 80-76 home loss to Pitt, the Blue Devils (14-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) got a big lift with the returns of Mitchell and Jeremy Roach from knee injuries to lead 45-34 at halftime. They still had to work to stay ahead of the stubborn Cardinals and Proctor came up big when they needed him, delivering a critical 3-pointer with 7:08 remaining to make it 68-60.

Mitchell added a layup for a brief 10-point cushion that Jared McCain helped maintain with another 3 with 2:54 left for a 77-65 lead as Duke won the first of two season meetings with Louisville.

Proctor made 4 of 10 from deep and 9 of 16 overall to top his previous best of 22 against La Salle in November. Mitchell made 8 of 11 from the field, while Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 20 points for the Cardinals (6-13, 1-7), who dropped their fourth consecutive game. Louisville and Duke each shot 46 but the Cardinals were outrebounded 23-15 after halftime and 43-28 overall.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Coming off a third loss of four in which they were outrebounded, the Blue Devils asserted themselves on the glass on both ends and got a 34-30 edge in paint points as a result.

Louisville: The Cardinals made it interesting despite trailing by 18 early but hurt themselves at the foul line (16 of 24) and allowing 14 points off 10 turnovers. Their bench was outscored 26-10.

UP NEXT

Duke hosts Clemson on Saturday in the lone season meeting between the schools.

Louisville hosts Virginia on Saturday, looking to avenge a 77-53 loss to the Cavaliers on Jan. 3 and halt an eight-game series losing streak.

