Tulsa visits SMU after Haggerty’s 25-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-7, 1-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (12-5, 3-1 AAC) Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-7, 1-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (12-5, 3-1 AAC)

Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -13; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the SMU Mustangs after PJ Haggerty scored 25 points in Tulsa’s 107-78 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Mustangs are 8-2 in home games. SMU is second in the AAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyreek Smith averaging 2.2.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-4 in conference play. Tulsa is the best team in the AAC scoring 14.8 fast break points per game.

SMU averages 74.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 69.9 Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Golden Hurricane match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Edwards is averaging 4.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Mustangs. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 14.1 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for SMU.

Haggerty is scoring 19.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Golden Hurricane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.