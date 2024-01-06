Tulsa visits East Carolina after Haggerty’s 27-point showing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-4, 0-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (7-7, 0-1 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-4, 0-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (7-7, 0-1 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the East Carolina Pirates after PJ Haggerty scored 27 points in Tulsa’s 78-75 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Pirates are 7-4 in home games. East Carolina has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-1 against AAC opponents. Tulsa averages 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

East Carolina makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Tulsa averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than East Carolina allows.

The Pirates and Golden Hurricane match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johnson is averaging 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Haggerty is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.8 points for the Golden Hurricane. Jared Garcia is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

