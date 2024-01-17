Tulsa secures 107-78 victory over UTSA

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — PJ Haggerty had 25 points in Tulsa’s 107-78 win over UTSA on Wednesday night. Haggerty also…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — PJ Haggerty had 25 points in Tulsa’s 107-78 win over UTSA on Wednesday night.

Haggerty also added six rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Hurricane (10-7, 1-4 American Athletic Conference). Cobe Williams added 17 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Tyshawn Archie, Isaiah Barnes and Cobe Williams finished with 17 points apiece.

Jordan Ivy-Curry led the Roadrunners (7-11, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds. Christian Tucker added 12 points and eight assists for UTSA. Trey Edmonds also recorded 10 points and six rebounds.

Tulsa took the lead with 2:00 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Haggerty led Tulsa with 16 points in the first half to help put build a 53-48 halftime advantage. Tulsa extended its lead to 69-50 during the second half, fueled by a 16-2 scoring run. Haggerty scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

