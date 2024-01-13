Tulsa plays Tulane after Haggerty’s 28-point outing

Tulane Green Wave (10-5, 1-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-6, 0-3 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulane Green Wave (10-5, 1-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-6, 0-3 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on the Tulane Green Wave after PJ Haggerty scored 28 points in Tulsa’s 84-76 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Golden Hurricane are 9-1 on their home court. Tulsa scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Green Wave are 1-2 in AAC play. Tulane averages 86.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Tulsa’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Tulsa gives up.

The Golden Hurricane and Green Wave square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 18.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Kevin Cross is averaging 16.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 86.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

