Tulsa plays Rice on 6-game road skid

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-8, 1-5 AAC) at Rice Owls (7-12, 1-5 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-8, 1-5 AAC) at Rice Owls (7-12, 1-5 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits Rice looking to end its six-game road slide.

The Owls have gone 5-5 at home. Rice is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-5 in conference play. Tulsa is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Rice scores 72.5 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 71.8 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Rice allows.

The Owls and Golden Hurricane match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is averaging 15.7 points for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Jared Garcia is averaging 9.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.